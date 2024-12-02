Washington Trust Bank partners with Terafina





Through the partnership, WTB aims to provide clients with digital channel capabilities tailored to their financial needs.

Terafina is a digital account opening and unified sales platform that bridges the online, branch and call centre channels for banks and credit unions. The company allows banks to cultivate client relationships beyond the 30-60-90 day life cycle. Moreover, its Fasttrack Digital Storefront enables banks and credit unions to onboard new customers within four weeks.

The platform is built on key digital account opening capabilities that include a comprehensive, real-time know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-business (KYB) processes.