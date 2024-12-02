Warply launches open banking green footprint service

The Green Premium Scoring service provided through the Warply Engage AI platform can calculate a consumer's carbon footprint using open banking data, through an artificial intelligence system that categorises its transactions into low, medium, and high carbon footprint. The calculation takes into account more than 150 data sources and sustainability databases, which give a specific score to each consumer choice.

In addition, daily habits are taken into account in order to determine the footprint, such as the ways and frequency of movements or consumer behaviour in ecommerce. Consumers can be informed in real time about the impact of their shopping on the environment, but they can also change their choices for a more environmentally friendly behaviour.



