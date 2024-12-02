Walmart to end partnership with Capital One early





Following this announcement, a US district judge mentioned the terms of a 2019 agreement that made Capital One the exclusive issuer of Walmart-branded credit cards in the region of the United States. This reportedly dictated that Capital One’s repeated customer service failures gave Walmart the possibility to end their partnership earlier than initially mentioned.

More information on the announcement

The partnership between Capital One and Walmart was developed in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in the region of the United States, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry. The first problems and difficulties of the collaboration were uncovered in late 2022 and early 2023.

According to Reuters, Capital One mentioned that it disagreed with the overall decision and is currently evaluating its right to appeal. Walmart also commented on the announcement, saying that it was pleased with the decision.

At the same time, the retailer also accused Capital One of being slow in the process of posting many transactions and payments to cardholders’ accounts, while also failing to promptly replace many of the lost cards. In addition, Walmart mentioned that it could end its collaboration if Capital One failed to meet any of the overall thirteen critical client service standards that the retailer imposed, at least five times in a 12-month period. Capital One mentioned that the retailer could invoke that right only if the financial institution failed any single standard at least five times.

The US judge dictated that Capital One’s interpretation is set to leave Walmart in a critical condition if the bank failed all thirteen service standards four times a year. This includes a total of 52 failures in all of the 10-year period.

Throughout this announcement, the judge directed both enterprises to advise by the 19th of April of 2024, as well as find a solution to resolve their remaining claims and counterclaims.