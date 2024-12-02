wajve secures EUR 5 mln seed funding





The funding will be used to accelerate the roll-out of the platform, which has just launched, for the first customers in Germany before expanding into other European markets.

wajve enables financial decisions for the younger generation, combining banking, financial education, and advice in one app, with a special focus on Gen Z.

To be launched in full later in 2021, wajve was created after deineStudienfinanzierung, an app that enables students to find loans and scholarships to finance their studies. Students can apply online and get a reply within 18 minutes.