wajve launches financial platform for Generation Z

This mobile phone app aims to enable the young generation to understand finances, increase their savings and always be liquid. The finance app is aimed at Generation Z, meaning people born past 1996, and the average age of the target group is 21 years. deinStudienfinanzierung is an online platform for students with which they can check their availability for student funding and apply for it online quickly.

Since the end of 2020, the company has been profitable after being invested in by the European fintech ecosystem finleap. Through the interaction with students through the original student financing platform, the company saw a need for financial advice beyond the topic of student finance, and now supports users in everyday financial affairs.