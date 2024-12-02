Waitrose reduces payment terms to 7 days for SME suppliers

The supermarket has pledged to pay all its small scale suppliers, whose business with the retailer is worth less than GBP 100,000 annually, within seven days of receipt of a valid electronic invoice. More than 600 UK food producers will benefit from the change.

In addition, Waitrose has a dedicated buying team for local and regional suppliers and sells over 2,500 locally and regionally sourced products from 600 suppliers and is still growing its ranges. Buyers spend a great deal of time mentoring SMEs including providing them with technical and legal guidance.