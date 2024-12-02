W2, kompany to bolster global KYB offering

The partnership will allow W2’s client base to access the regtech’s latest KYB offering, including its global Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) data, via its compliance platform. W2’s partnership with kompany will ensure that W2’s range of clients across regulated industries have access to real-time, accurate, and audit-proof entity information directly from the primary source. The partnership will not only allow W2’s clients to reduce manual and time-consuming KYB processes but will ensure a better onboarding journey for its clients’ customers.

The partnership will provide full details on all shareholder information, as well as annual and financial accounts direct from official commercial registers worldwide using kompany’s extended UBO service. This will enable W2’s clients to comply with regulations with the most up-to-date and accurate information available.