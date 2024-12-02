VZ VermögensZentrum cooperates with Sygnum Bank

The core services of the VZ VermögensZentrum are asset management, pension and estate planning for private individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies. The partnership gives VZ and its customers access to products and services in the field of digital assets via the innovative B2B platform of Sygnum Bank. As a regulated digital asset specialist with a Swiss banking license, Sygnum provides a bridge between finance and digital assets.

According to a Sygnum Bank representative, they aim to give other banks the opportunity to connect to their modular one-stop-shop offering, including custody, brokerage, asset management, lending and tokenisation. VZ VermögensZentrum joins other Sygnum business partners and offers its customers access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets via the Sygnum B2B banking platform. The platform enables partner banks to create a digital asset footprint under their own brand.