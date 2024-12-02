Vyzer selects Salt Edge to integrate Open Banking when investing

Through the partnership, high net worth investors will be able to instantly connect and sync their European bank accounts, having a comprehensive analysis of investment performance and fully digital cashflow tracking in a single dashboard.

Vyzer enables investors to manage, plan, and control their entire wealth portfolio fully digitally, offering AI-driven insights to maximise return. Leveraging Salt Edge’s Account Information API, Vyzer will enable their customers from Israel and Switzerland to connect their bank accounts and perform automated portfolio performance tracking. Salt Edge Data Enrichment solutions will sharpen Vyzer’s existing financial planning tools, making them even more insightful and personalised.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Vyzer explained that they were looking for a stable and secure solution to offer their customers a more extensive selection of institutions to connect to and provide real-time value, and Salt Edge answered those requirements. By leveraging Salt Edge’s Open Banking-enabled solutions, their customers will connect their European accounts in any bank to get a modern service. Also, their plans of global expansion are in full sync with Salt Edge coverage of 5,000+ financial institutions in over 50 countries.











Digitalisation in modern-day society

According to the press release, our present-day society is at the core of a digital revolution that is being driven by the unprecedented expansion in, and dependence on, electronic data which is quickly turning into a vital commodity. Technology is transforming the way we live, work, learn, and save. Investing feels more accessible and modern investment platforms like Vyzer help to reach any individual financial goals in the simplest possible way.

Salt Edge’s officials stated that in today’s world, it is importnat to offer easy-to-use and fully digital solutions for investors. Kitted with data-driven Open Banking solutions, Vyzer will now provide all the needed tools to offer everyone access to a diversified portfolio that is suitable to an individual’s risk appetite. At Salt Edge, they’re happy about this collaboration, stepping into the world where anyone can get easier access to investments with just a few taps on their phone.





More information on Vyzer

Vyzer is an integrative platform that allows investors to manage complex portfolios with all asset classes through a single dashboard, by automatically monitoring investment performance, analysing financial documents, tracking investment-cash transactions, and providing insights and recommendations based on crowd-sourced, AI-driven data.