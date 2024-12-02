Vyne partners with Kinetic for rental payments

Kinetic is the UK’s provider of student accommodation, event, and catering management software for 80% of the UK and Ireland's universities. This partnership will see Kinetic offer Vyne’s payment solution to 2.83 million students renting accommodation.

Vyne uses Open Banking to move money in real time between bank accounts, bypassing the card networks and their associated fees. The partnership with Kinetic sees Vyne offered as a payment method, allowing students to pay their rent directly from their account. Vyne eliminates card detail entry and security questions, instead offering payments authenticated through the users own banking app and biometric scan, ensuring the transactor is who they say they are.

With QR codes that can be used for in person payments and pay-by-links which can be sent by email, SMS or messenger, students can get rent contributions from parents no matter where they are in the UK and Europe.



