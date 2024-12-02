VTB24 partners Gemalto to bring eBanking mobile app in Russia

Gemalto’s Ezio Mobile Protector is a smartphone-based software app solution, that can generate One Time Passwords (OTPs) for validation of remote banking transactions via an application running on the customers mobile device.

VTB24 customers have to install an app on their existing Android, iOS, Windows Phone smartphone or tablet and register it through VTB24-Online banking system to experience instant generation of OTPs. The adoption of Ezio Mobile Protector allows VTB24 to increase the limits of transactions performed via online or mobile banking for its customers. The solution also works in offline mode and does not require cellular coverage or Internet connection, so that authentication service is still available even when a customer is for example travelling overseas.

The authentication centre of VTB24, integrating Gemaltos Ezio Enrolment and Provisioning Server (EPS), guarantees secure distant registration of new mobile tokens and performs the OTP verifications. The solution will enable the bank to implement additional features within the Ezio Mobile Protector, such as QR codes and biometric authentication.

VTB24 is a Russian bank which operates over 1,000 branches across 72 regions in Russia, began roll-out of the new service in March 2016 under the Token VTB24-Online brand. The new service is available for individuals through the VTB24-Online system, and soon it will be available for legal bodies and individual entrepreneurs through the Bank-client online system.