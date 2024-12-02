VTB to achieve its digital transformation by the end of Q1 2022





The Russia-based bank has completed more than half of its planned technological transformation. This is outlined VTB’S digital transformation strategy which sets out development until the end of 2022. By the end of 2020, the bank had already received twice the forecasted profit from the introduction of new technology products. This amounts to more than USD 130 million. As a result, VTB now expects to complete all major transformation by the end of the first quarter next year.

VTB has created and is implementing seven technology platforms which will allow the bank to build an open ecosystem and accelerate interaction with partners, the state, and business.