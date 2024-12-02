VTB launches international card-to-card transfers





The maximum amount for one transfer is USD 2.000 USD (RUB 150.000), with commission set at 1.5%.

VTB-Online customers will now be able to send money to cards of banks in all Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as well as other countries, such as China, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Israel, Italy, France, and others.

To carry out the operation, users have to select the ‘Worldwide transfers’ section in the VTB-Online mobile app or via Internet banking by clicking on the ‘From card to card’ field. After that, they enter the details of the recipient, information about the sender and the amount they want to transfer. After confirming the operation, the money will instantly be credited to the recipient’s account. The write-off occurs in RUB, with the crediting in the currency of the card recipient.

During the operation of the service in pilot mode, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, and Moldova were the countries with the highest number of transfers among VTB-Online customers.