VTB launches digital business ecosystem

The ecosystem can be used as part of the new VTB Business Internet Bank for free, without restrictions, additional settings, and connections.

VTB's foreign economic activity (FEA) ecosystem is a personal account for international business participants, with access to the new VTB Business Internet bank. It has built-in classic products and services - currency control, international settlements, and real-time quotes. Furthermore, in the FEA ecosystem, new digital solutions are available to clients, such as the examination of international contracts, monitoring of FEA events, customs services, and others.

The solution is based on the company's international contracts. The interface of the personal account allows customers to create a transaction card for a contract in a few clicks, upload commercial documents, as well as generate and send a payment. It also provides everything necessary for currency control, credit currency earnings, registering a contract or providing a supporting document. Most of the data is filled in automatically, using a system of ‘smart fields’ and prompts helps to avoid errors. All information on transactions is available to entrepreneurs around the clock.