VTB introduces qualified electronic signature





The pilot initiative will begin in Moscow and St. Petersburg for the banking institution’s customers. During Q3 2021, the new service will be offered to legal organisations and practitioners across and regions where VTB is providing services.

The new service enables business owners to get a qualified digital signature, developed to exchange legally significant documents in electronic format. Customers may use the QES to send reports to the Federal Tax Service, interact with various government departments, gain access to the portal of public services, take care of electronic documentation, communicate with the bank, and also take part in electronic auctions, among other functions.

The digital signature certificate is transferred/written to a certified secure physical medium (usb token). The issuing process takes around 20 minutes to complete.