VTB Group to roll out Digital Credit platform

The platform aims to reduce loan processing time and increase the transparency of the same process. Digital Credit will also launch services for credit products and transactions. The platform would enable the bank’s divisions to work in a single space and allow customers to go from application stage to the limit approval and agreement of terms with the client digitally. Furthermore, Digital Credit will help the bank’s employees by eliminating manual data transfer between systems.

VTB Bank also announced that customers of VTB Online would be able to make bank transfers to foreign banks in multiple countries across Europe with the maximum amount of transfer capped at USD 2000, with the commission set at 1.5%, according to ibsintelligence.com.