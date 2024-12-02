VSoft adds biometric authentication to its digital banking platform

Arya is an open architecture digital services platform for both personal and business account holders, combining mobile banking and digital banking with native, built-in features. The platform provides users with a secure log-in experience, eliminating the need for financial institutions to balance conflicting customer expectations.

Account holders use one system for both business and consumer banking activities, with access to a variety of cash management services, all while logged into the same system. Arya uses standard and file-based APIs to integrate into all core banking platforms.