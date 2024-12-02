Vroozi teams with Stratas to automate purchasing and AP in the UK and Ireland





Vroozi, purchasing and spend management platform for the mid-market, annnounced the availability of its procure-to-pay offering in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland through a strategic partnership with digital transformation specialist, Stratas.





Stratas specializes in helping organisations transform procurement and financial operations through digitization, with solutions that reduce organisational reliance on manual and paper-based processes. The partnership with Vroozi makes enterprise-grade P2P functionality accessible to the mid-market, and positions Stratas to help its customers optimize spend management, reduce costs and improve financial controls.





Vroozi’s marketplace unifies finance, procurement, employees and key suppliers on a single digital platform and automates key processes including purchase requisitions and approvals, invoice processing and payments and vendor collaboration. Its multi-platform cloud software gives finance and procurement departments more control, resulting in lower costs for goods and services, increased spend transparency, data-based budgeting and financial decisions.