Vroozi launches accounts payable and invoice automation platform

A spend management and accounts payable automation platform for enterprise and mid-market companies, Vroozi brings artificial intelligence to the AP department to help automate PO and non-PO invoice processing accurately and efficiently. The new technology helps AP ensure processes are error-free, all cash is managed, and risk is averted.

Vroozi Intelligence cuts the time it takes to process an invoice from an average of 10 days to seconds. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive data, the technology does the work to match, code, resolve exceptions, and route for approval. The Vroozi platform constantly learns and adapts so that most repetitive invoice processes can become touchless.