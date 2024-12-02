VPBank chooses iGTB for its digitalisation





This digital transformation deal will boost VPBank’s digitisation efforts of its transaction banking function which in turn will improve the country’s digital economy which is aligned with the ‘Vietnam National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025’.

This cash management platform delivers a seamless customer experience with a completely digital integrated transaction banking suite of iGTB’s cash management, trade finance, payments, account services, collections, and liquidity management powered by the Contextual Banking Experience (CBX) platform with the ability to deploy new customers quickly, handle large volumes of transactions, improve operational efficiency, and help reduce complexity and cost.

iGTB is a Global Transaction Banking platform from the house of Intellect. iGTB’s software products help corporate banks prepare for a new era of customer-centric services.