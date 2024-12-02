VOXI expands partnership with Moneyhub





As of the announcement, VOXI's customers can claim free access to the Moneyhub app as part of the recent series of benefits and rewards provided by the VOXI Drop customer reward programme. According to the information detailed in the press release, customers need to log into their VOXI online account and clock on the VOXI Drop section to redeem the offer. Customers can claim one of the 30,000 codes on a first come first served basis.











VOXI – Moneyhub collaboration capabilities and objectives





Currently, Moneyhub’s technology enables users to connect their different accounts, including current, savings, mortgages, pensions, credit cards, investments, and properties, among others, to one dashboard and visualise all their finances in one place. Customers can leverage a suite of tools to support them in understanding their money and reaching their financial goals such as Spending Budgets, Spending Analysis, Savings Goals, Rent Recognition, as well as a range of educational content. Representatives from VOXI expressed their enthusiasm over being able to provide customers with free access to Moneyhub’s financial management app, enabling them with a simple and convenient method of understanding and managing their financial situation. By merging this initiative with VOXI for Now, the company intends to advance and solidify its commitment to supporting young individuals to navigate the current economic environment.



Furthermore, officials from Moneyhub stated that consumers require simple and accessible ways to manage their finances that focus on supporting their financial wellness. By offering access to the Moneyhub app via VOXI Drop, VOXI aims to help its customers embed healthier money habits and have a better understanding of their finances. VOXI provides contract-free plans that allow individuals to leverage selected social and video apps in the UK without using general data allowance. Since its launch in 2019, VOXI Drop has been providing customers with exclusive rewards every month from well-known brands.



Initially, Vodafone partnered with Moneyhub in April 2022 to improve its VOXI For Now plan and help those experiencing financial hardship stay connected. At that time, the plan was set to offer unlimited 5G mobile data, minutes, and texts for GBP 10 per month, for up to six months, to anyone claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Disability Allowance, Personal Independent Payment, Employment, and Support Allowance, and employment-based Universal Credit.Currently, Moneyhub’s technology enables users to connect their different accounts, including current, savings, mortgages, pensions, credit cards, investments, and properties, among others, to one dashboard and visualise all their finances in one place. Customers can leverage a suite of tools to support them in understanding their money and reaching their financial goals such as Spending Budgets, Spending Analysis, Savings Goals, Rent Recognition, as well as a range of educational content. Representatives from VOXI expressed their enthusiasm over being able to provide customers with free access to Moneyhub’s financial management app, enabling them with a simple and convenient method of understanding and managing their financial situation. By merging this initiative with VOXI for Now, the company intends to advance and solidify its commitment to supporting young individuals to navigate the current economic environment.Furthermore, officials from Moneyhub stated that consumers require simple and accessible ways to manage their finances that focus on supporting their financial wellness. By offering access to the Moneyhub app via VOXI Drop, VOXI aims to help its customers embed healthier money habits and have a better understanding of their finances. VOXI provides contract-free plans that allow individuals to leverage selected social and video apps in the UK without using general data allowance. Since its launch in 2019, VOXI Drop has been providing customers with exclusive rewards every month from well-known brands.

More information about Moneyhub

Moneyhub’s technology supports individuals in managing their funds, building wealth, and achieving financial wellness, as well as making more accurate lending and collection decisions. Several companies invested in Moneyhub, including Nationwide Building Society, Phoenix Group, Legal & General, and Lloyds Banking Group, among others. The company assists more than 100 enterprise clients, with some of them being Admiral, Standard Life, Aon, Mercer, SEI, and Vodafone.