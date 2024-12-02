Vouchr launches eGreetings via Zelle

US Bank is the first Zelle bank to roll out the service allowing its customers to send cash gifts, in a meaningful interaction rather than simply receiving the dollar amount, according to the official press release.

Financial institutions and P2P network providers can support the customer experience of their users via this type of announcement. For example, with Zelle, the eCards are available to FI customers for free and are easy to include when sending money within a mobile banking app. Users can express themselves through more than 60 use cases of events, occasions, holidays, and emotions. All in all, through Vouchr, consumers can send and receive money in a personalised and engaging manner.