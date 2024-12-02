VoPay, Flinks to provide an Open Banking payment solution

VoPay’s payment technology brings online bank account payments into the twenty-first century by eliminating all inefficiencies of current bank account payments. By utilizing open banking technology, VoPay and Flinks add a layer of data intelligence to online bank account payments to authenticate them instantly like a credit card, but with significantly lower transaction fees.

Payment processing pain points are eating away at potential savings and impacting bottom lines for businesses and 80% of small businesses are demanding more payment options according to Payments Canada. VoPay’s payment technology offers a set of tools and APIs that instantly enable online businesses to accept and manage payments directly from any bank account. By validating and authenticating the bank account information and financial data instantly at the time of the transaction, VoPay enables consumers to pay for goods and services online and on-the-go directly from their bank account just like credit cards.