VoPay and TurnKey Lender deliver AI lending automation platform

This partnership provides lenders with a digitized end-to-end process automation. While TurnKey Lender platform specializes in the automation of consumer and commercial credit, a meaningful integration with VoPay will allow for automated loan disbursements and instalment collections, expanding the capabilities of lenders to meet customer payment preferences.

With the new integrated technology, lenders can eliminate errors and time spent on the manual processes of loan payments and reconciliations, as the press release says. It is expected businesses willing to offer credit on their products and services to their clients in-house (embedded lending) will benefit most.

Retailers, manufacturers, and healthcare providers will be able to deploy independent buy now pay later, leasing, factoring, invoice financing, and other credit products from the checkout.