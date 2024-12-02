Volvo Cars Netherlands uses Anachron corporate e-invoicing platform

With its white-labeled corporate e-invoicing solution, Volvo Car Netherlands can now provide the company’s dealers with invoices within four hours after they are created. Dealers are alerted via email that the invoices are online and available in both XML and PDF format. Dealers can download XML files directly into their ERP system, acquiring accurate data they can use to report monthly performance back to the corporate office, while the PDF versions of invoices are digitally signed.

Anachron’s white-labeled platform is integrated into Volvo Cars Netherlands’ technology environment. Anachron has provided business services to map the XML file types to PDFs, while business partner Canon generates the XML and PDF files each month. The XML files are transmitted from the company’s global headquarters to the Netherlands operation and its auto dealers, using the company’s IBM AS/400 computing system.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Xerox Nederland, a member organisation of the document management and business process outsourcing multinational, will soon be using InvoicePortal, Anachron’s e-invoicing solution, for invoicing clients.

