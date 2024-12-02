Volt partners with ekko





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on allowing clients and users to remove plastic bottles from the ocean when choosing Volt at checkout, as the impact will be tracked in real life to measure the environmental impact of payments. ekko is set to plug into Volt’s global real-time payments network in order to optimise the overall conscious sustainability contributions all across the globe.

By choosing a payment method at checkout, customers will be enabled to remove a plastic bottle from the ocean when making the payment with Volt, before seeing a real-time counter for how many bottles have been removed until that moment. The counter will increase once a purchase is completed and will highlight the impact of their transaction, as well as optimise the manner in which merchants and businesses make tangible progress on their sustainability plans.

At the same time, ekko will be given the possibility to benefit from joining Volt’s global real-time payments network, as well as plugging into payments that are being initiated across the US, Europe, Australia, and Brazil.







Volt’s recent strategy of development

Real-time payments platform Volt had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, Volt announced its expansion into the region of Australia, following a period of development and a successful Series B funding round. The new expansion was set to mark a significant development for Volt and the overall broader account-to-account (A2A) payment sector. In Australia, an area where real-time payments were still in the early stages of adoption compared to the prevalence of credit and debit cards, Volt’s gateway was expected to integrate with PayTo.

Australian digital payment platform PayTo enabled users and customers to authorise and manage payments directly from their bank accounts in a secure and efficient manner.

At the beginning of the same month, TranFi and Volt announced their collaboration, aiming to expand the financial solutions landscape by offering faster onramps and fund transfers. Following this strategic deal, the companies were expected to deliver optimised accessibility and efficient ramps to the Web3.

At the same time, TransFi’s vast coverage of local payment tools and methods across the world in currencies native to the respective regions was set to be integrated with Volt’s connectivity in order to provide a strong base for customers and firms to benefit from a smooth onboarding to the decentralised world of Web3.

