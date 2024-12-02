Volt now available in Brazil

Volt has now integrated Brazil’s domestic instant payments network Pix – and established its physical presence in São Paulo – as it builds upon its in real-time payments solutions.

Volt customers can now access Latin America’s markets, whilst cutting out the region’s settlement times (from 28 days to two seconds, as the press release says). For those without a domestic presence, Volt acts as the merchant of record in-country and manages currency export, FX, and declarations to the Central Bank of Brazil.

Following the company’s USD 23.5m Series A funding round, the announcement marks the latest step in Volt’s expansive growth plans in response to rising demand for real-time payments.