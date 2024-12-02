Volt, Mercuryo to enable crypto purchases via Open Banking payments

The real-time account-to-account payments (A2A) will provide Mercuryo wallet users, alongside their business partners, with single-click payment solutions via fiat. The partnership signifies another use case for Open Banking payments, but also serves as a reminder of the growing demand and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide, with Mercuryo reportedly becoming one of the first crypto-powered companies to incorporate Open Banking payments for consumers and businesses inside and outside of Europe.

By teaming up with Volt, Mercuryo users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrency in real time via an Open Banking account-to-account transfer, with the funds leaving their bank account and their purchased cryptocurrency being deposited directly into their Mercuryo wallet in a timely manner.

This is likely to be welcomed by consumers who are looking to make swift purchases of cryptocurrency, at a specific price and at a specific moment in time. Another advantage is an unlimited transfer amount, which many cards have implemented for customers on the purchase of cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, with SCA requirements on card transactions coming into force on both sides of the English Channel, an extra security step has been added into the card payment process. Whilst many have welcomed this verification process, it’s likely to make Open Banking payments more desirable in the long run, offering a potentially swifter, safer, and more convenient payment experience, according to the official press release.