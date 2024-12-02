Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.

Now Volt has gained its accreditation, it can act on behalf of a customer to collect relevant information from a data holder to provide a tailored product or service. Volt’s partnerships include Railspay, which signed on earlier in 2021 to help the company expand its Asia Pacific presence by using Volt’s Banking-as-a-Service platform and infrastructure to offer bank accounts, cards, and payment solutions to Australian customers. Railspay is now set to launch microbusiness banking app Parpera via Volt’s BaaS service.