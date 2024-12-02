Volopay, WeWork to launch financial control platform

The partnership demonstrates Volopay’s continued progress in the FinTech space with its sophisticated financial control platform for modern businesses. It enforces the vision to unify, by combining all business payments, approvals, accounting automation, and expense reimbursements together into one single stack and offering this solution to WeWork’s members.

This partnership will offer WeWork’s members, from startups to larger tech enterprises, to streamline their expense and payable management processes that align with their business needs. Further, it will add value propositions to its members relating to substantial savings, digitalisation, and automation of their financial processes.