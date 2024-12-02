Volopay, Wallex partner to transform FX accounts payable for Singapore SMEs

With this single platform, SMEs in Singapore can combine business expense management with international FX payments at lower cost, and with complete security and operational transparency.

Dozens of companies in Singapore already rely on Volopay to digitize their business expense workflows. By making Wallex their FX partner of choice, Volopay expands its offerings to include cross-border remittances and payments at lower cost compared to traditional channels.

By simplifying company spending using corporate cards and automated payables, Volopay is a spend management platform backed by Y Combinator, that saves companies time and money by giving visibility and control to every aspect of business spending. With Volopay, finance and accounting teams can control expense requests and approvals, make bill payments (domestic/cross-border), manage company cards, and reconcile all accounting on one platform.