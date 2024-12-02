Volopa partners with Yapily



Per the official announcement, this partnership aims to deliver a seamless payment experience for finance teams by utilising the power of Open Banking technology. This new collaboration directly connects clients to their bank accounts for transfer authorisation, allowing CFOs, FDs, and Treasurers to load company wallets and fund international payments without exiting the Volopa platform.











This new integration also notifies clients when their balance drops below their preferred level and enables them to top up in a few clicks.





Volopa and Yapily to launch into markets across Europe

The partnership between Volopa and Yapily is launching initially in the UK but has plans to expand to essential markets across Europe. This expansion aims to streamline and expedite payment processes for small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) on a large scale.







Officials from Yapliy stated that the company's extensive open banking API connectivity and real-time bank access have helped streamline Volopa’s funding process, allowing for swift, secure, and direct transactions. It not only simplifies funding and international payments but also demonstrates the practical impact of Open Banking in enhancing operational efficiency.





The collaboration is currently available to UK-based Volopa Business clients and supports 60 banks under this feature. The service is functional when the funding currency is GBP or EUR.





About Volopa

Based in the UK, Volopa provides a single comprehensive platform for finance teams that integrates global payments, multicurrency prepaid company cards, and employee expense solutions, ensuring improved control and visibility. Volopa states the company's mission is to help businesses unlock their potential through simpler, faster, and more transparent payment solutions.







About Yapily



With coverage across 19 European countries, Yapily aims to connect customers to regional banks, enabling access to financial data and initiating payments through Open Banking. In November 2023, the company entered a partnership with cross-border digital payment provider, Alipay+ to develop Open Banking payment solutions for customers in Europe. Throughout this collaboration, the companies would focus on the application of Open Banking on various mobile payment platforms, as well as on improving connectivity between clients and businesses around the world. Customers who bank with European financial institutions will be given the possibility to make cross-border payments to Alipay+ merchants across the globe, directly from their bank accounts.



