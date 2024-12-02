Volopa launches Oya, a mobile remittance service for UK Nigerian community

The launch represents the first mobile money transfer service for the more than 1 million people who make up the UK based Nigerian community.

Oya enables customers in the UK to send money home to Nigeria from the comfort of their own home.

More money is being remitted from the UK to Nigeria than to any other country. More than GBP 3.3 billion is remitted each year based on World Bank data. This money is sent by the UK Nigerian community to support family and friends back home, pay bills and more, enabling a vital flow of funds into the Nigerian economy.



