Volopa integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365 for accounting

This collaboration marks a step forward in empowering accounting teams with improved expense management capabilities. The integration leverages Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, a solution tailored for small and medium-sized businesses seeking efficient financial management. By incorporating this platform into Volopa's arsenal, finance teams gain streamlined processes and heightened control over expenses, the press release states.

Known for its suite of accounting tools, which includes integrations with Quickbooks and Xero, Volopa seeks to continue to fortify its offerings. These tools encompass expense and bank feed synchronisation, tracking of shared wallet funds, refunds, fees, as well as management of tracking codes and settled card transactions.

According to the Head of Product at Volopa, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central expense management solution will allow payment teams to track expenses, alongside the company’s existing integrations with Xero and Quickbooks. Through this, the company wishes to provide businesses with greater flexibility in managing and processing expenses, according to the company official.

Past announcements from Volopa

This announcement follows Volopa's recent partnerships aimed at improving its service portfolio. In March 2024, the company collaborated with ClearBank to expand its banking services for business clients. Furthermore, Volopa signed a partnership with Yapily in January 2024 aimed at delivering better payment experiences through Open Banking APIs.

Volopa's platform integrates global payments, multicurrency prepaid company cards, and employee expense solutions, reportedly offering better control and visibility for finance teams. Founded on principles of growth and innovation, Volopa strives to unlock business potential through simpler, faster, and more transparent payment solutions, the company states.

With the integration of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Volopa seeks to reinforce its commitment to empowering finance teams with tools that facilitate improved financial management. As the company continues to evolve its offerings, businesses can anticipate further advancements aimed at optimising their operational efficiency and financial control, the official press release concludes.

Volopa partners with ClearBank and Yapily

As stated above, Volopa partnered with UK-based neobank ClearBank to accelerate the expansion of its product portfolio for SME clients. The partnership was based on giving Volopa the possibility to develop and expand its services, as well as to offer its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to secure, efficient, and real-time payments and banking services.

The partnership with Yapily from January 2024 aimed to deliver a better payment experience for finance teams by utilising the power of Open Banking technology. The collaboration sought to connect clients directly to their bank accounts for transfer authorisation, allowing CFOs, FDs, and Treasurers to load company wallets and fund international payments without exiting the Volopa platform.