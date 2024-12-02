Volksbanks purchase startup Fincompare 

Fincompare is a loan broker for small and medium-sized companies as well as startups. Customers can use the portal digitally to compare credit options with 250 different financial service providers, including banks and private companies. According to a Fincompare representative, the company is pleased to be able to develop technology solutions for the SME financing ecosystem after the deal. As reported by Finance Forward, the purchase price is EUR 15 million.

In several financing rounds, investors such as Speedinvest or ING Bank have invested over EUR 20 million into Fincompare. The participating banks include Berliner Volksbank, Raiffeisenbank im Hochtaunus, Volksbank Mittweida and Hannoversche Volksbank. In addition, DZ BANK and Atruvia, together with their subsidiary BMS Corporate Solutions, each have a one-third stake. The Fincompare heads are to stay on board and continue to run the company as an independent brand.