Volaris Group acquires MetaViewer

MetaViewer’s document management solution offers paperless capture of and access to invoices, purchase orders, and other documents. In addition, it automates workflows, helps eliminate manual data entry, and integrates with enterprise resource planning solutions.

The company will continue to operate under the Metafile brand, although the organisation chose to become part of Volaris because they believe it is a perfect fit for Metafile. This change brings MetaViewer a multitude of opportunities not available on their own, including access to capital, talent and operational expertise, and synergies with other similarly situated companies.