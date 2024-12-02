Volante Technologies rolls out connector for financial services on MuleSoft Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform enables organisations to build application networks through API-led connectivity. Volantes MuleSoft connector for financial services will give customers access to a library of more than 85 financial message standards.

The Anypoint Connector for Volante also enables applications to communicate with one another in their native data formats. When the connector is invoked from within the Anypoint Platform, the software automatically handles the business logic and communication, including validation, transformation, enrichment, routing and exceptions as configured by the user.

This approach negates the need to embark on a traditional code development process. The formatted message is then passed back to MuleSoft for delivery to another endpoint. Volante’s technology helps firms manage the message standards and integration of new and legacy applications in payments and other business domains.

Volante Designer product is a suite of modular software tools capable of supporting complex message and data integration challenges on any platform using any data format. Used by major financial institutions, corporates, exchanges and industry utilities around the world, Volante enables users to rapidly adopt changing message standards and build specific financial data and message integration, processing and orchestration solutions.