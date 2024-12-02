Volante Technologies receives USD 35 mln of growth funding

The capital raise represents the company’s first outside investment after nearly two decades of organic growth and profitability. Volante will direct the capital towards accelerating its cloud expansion globally and its reach into new geographies, market segments, and industry verticals.

BNY Mellon and Volante have been collaborating since 2017 on creating and deploying real-time payment capabilities.

Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions business has been working with Volante for several years and Volante currently serves as the translation layer across Citi's core payments infrastructure.

PostePay,Italian Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and part of the Poste Italiane Group, is partnering with Volante to enable instant payments for SCT-INST as well as to provide a new transactional gateway to traditional interbank networks via their open banking platform.

Volante Technologies is a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and modernization in financial services. Clients include the banks, market infrastructures, exchanges, clearing houses, corporate treasuries, and card networks. Volante’s ecosystem of business services automates complex systems and processes in payments, capital markets, and financial message integration.