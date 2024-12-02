Volante Technologies, Open Vector partner for open banking solution

Volante Technologies provides software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages on premise or as a cloud service. Open Vector is an advisory company specializing in providing open banking consultancy services.

Open Vector provides direction and strategy to clients, while Volante’s open banking API enables technology ensures companies to easily adopt new API-based technologies regardless of their current banking systems infrastructure.

Volante’s VolPay Channel: Open Banking solution enables banks to integrate their back office servicing applications, including payment engines and core banking applications, with the front-end API management layer that provides the secure managed access to the bank’s environment via defined APIs.