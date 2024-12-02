Volante Technologies makes payments products available on Microsoft Azure

Cloud-based technologies continue to increase in popularity as banks and other financial institutions look to reduce IT costs, improve scalability and benefit from using on-demand products and services. Financial institutions can now access VolPay on the cloud and avoid hosting on-premises, or in data centres. This reduces software and hardware costs, while immediately taking advantage of new functionality as it becomes available.

Volante’s customers use VolPay in a number of business applications including VolPay Channel for bank on-boarding of corporate payments, VolPay Foundation for payments messaging integration, VolPay Hub for payments processing and orchestration, and VolPay Gateways for connecting to clearing houses.