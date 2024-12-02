Volante Technologies integrates payments and messaging with TokenOS

TokenOS is a an open banking platform, enabling banks, consumers and corporations to securely move money through its network whilst offering value-added services to members within the Token ecosystem.

The new integration will allow VolPay Hub to connect, process and orchestrate transactions coming from the Token network at better speeds and lower operating costs through cloud deployment. The joint TokenOS and VolPay Hub proposition means banks can offer additional services and enhanced customer experience without having to re-engineer their back-end payment systems to handle API based payment orchestration and processing.

The configurable and system agnostic nature enables any payment type from any payment channel or network to be processed easily.