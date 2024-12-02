Volante Technologies gets USD 10 mln investment from Wells Fargo

With this investment, the bank’s growth capital unit joins several global institutional and strategic investors who committed to the previous capital raise led by Wavecrest Growth Partners in August 2020.

At a key inflection point, the company is now looking to bring its technology to a wider range of participants, helping them evolve past their legacy limitations. As part of this mission, it will deepen collaboration with existing clients, and further increase the breadth of its ecosystem partnerships.

Recently, Wells Fargo initiated a strategic payments modernisation effort by migrating to the ISO 20022 financial messaging standard across its global payments operations, for which it selected Volante for ISO 20022 migration and Modernisation.