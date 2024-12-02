Volante gets investment from BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane

By partnering with Volante, Poste Italiane was able to add to its payments modernization program, including its Open Banking platform, enabling SEPA instant payments and providing a new gateway to traditional interbank networks. The company will continue its collaboration journey with Volante as an investor and a customer.

The additional investment will help Volante to deepen collaboration with existing clients and increase the breadth of its ecosystem partnerships. Volante will also expand its roadmap with new cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS) offerings. More so, it will speed up the time to market for novel payments modernization and digital transformation solutions based on its low-code platform capabilities.