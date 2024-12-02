Volante, FIMBank extend cloud payments partnership

The latter will extend their relationship with Volante by deploying additional payment rails and components from the Volante Payments as a Service (PaaS) cloud-native payments processing platform.

The collaboration began in 2018 when FIMBank selected Volante’s service, running in the cloud on Microsoft Azure, to process inbound and outbound SEPA payments for the bank’s corporate customers. The bank will now use the service to facilitate their switch to clearing and settlement via the Central Bank of Malta.