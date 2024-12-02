VLS rebrands to 'Banking Works' following transformation project

Virtual Lease Services has rebranded to Banking Works, following a two-year transformation programme that involved investment in people, new technology platforms, insight and data science, etc. Banking Works has deployed a suite of technologies for its clients that support data processing, decisioning, and robotic process automation (RPA).

For lenders and other financial services partners, Banking Works aims to eliminate legacy processes and systems. The company is part of NETSOL Technologies, a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry.