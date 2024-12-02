Vlocity, Globys launch omnichannel procure-to-pay solution

The new solution connects procurement with accounts payable into a single platform and mainly is designed for communication service providers (CSPs), mobile providers and media companies. What`s more, it will automate various tasks like workflow across account management, customer service, billing, accounts receivables, and operations.

Vlocity will leverage the omnichannel functionalities of industry cloud-based apps via the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform.

Moreover, the new suite of services will allow businesses to create tailored strategies in order to upgrade communications billing and the invoicing process.