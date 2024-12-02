VizyPay partners with Clear Lake Bank & Trust





The collaboration will provide Clear Lake Bank & Trust customers with access to VizyPay’s payment technologies, VizyPOS and Cash Discount 2.0, helping small enterprises reduce their payment processing fees and grow their businesses.











Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) is a local, family-owned business based in the US, aiming to support employees, as well as customers, encouraging their team to support local communities through their chambers of commerce, schools, business groups, and non-profit organisations.





More information about VizyPOS and Cash Discount 2.0





Back in February 2023, VizyPay



The Cash Discount 2.0 program is a month-to-month subscription that enables users to process unlimited credit card transactions, without any processing fees. Mainly, it helps businesses to build cost-to-process cards into their pricing, allowing them to maintain the same profit margins on every sale regardless of payment type.



VizyPOS allows businesses to streamline transactions and provide data-driven insights, eliminating the need for cash registers. The main features of the payment processing application range from uploading and ranking inventory of products, management through the VizyPOS portal, and accessing transaction analytics to split tender capabilities and Cash Discount Program implementation.Back in February 2023, VizyPay upgraded its application and included a help centre, updated inventory, and cosmetic updates. Through this, the graphics, imagery, and overhauling of the Card and Inventory sections have been improved, offering better usability. Moreover, the help centre features allow small business owners to reach VizyPay’s customer support team and troubleshoot issues immediately.

SME sector in the US