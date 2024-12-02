Vivid, Yapily to offer top-up feature

Vivid will allow customers to transfer money from almost any bank account to their Vivid pocket. Customers will not need to enter their details manually every time they wish to transfer money from now on as these will be saved. Vivid users will save time when transferring money in future and can do it from the Vivid app instead of using multiple banking apps they might have.

Leveraging Open Banking technology, Vivid has chosen to partner with infrastructure provider, Yapily, for its connectivity to users' bank accounts across Europe. Thanks to their technology, Vivid can send payment instructions to the bank the customers choose to initiate the payment. Customers will then confirm it in their banking app.