Vivid is a financial service platform that offers banking and investment services in their app. They offer a wide range of financial services, including savings accounts, multi-currency accounts, and investments in stocks and crypto. Vivid aims to offer users a tool to generate more of their own money and reach financial independence.





The financial service platform also offers its customers cashback on card purchases. Prime users receive a guaranteed 1.5% cashback, whereas Standard user receive 0.5%. Additionally, users receive more cashback on non-euro purchases, with Prime users getting 2% cashback and Standard customers getting 1%. This means that users can receive up to EUR 150 in total per month for their Vivid Card usage.

The neobank offers customers various savings and investment products in addition to a current account and a free Visa debit card. Customers can invest their money not only in stocks and funds but also in cryptocurrencies. Most recently, the company introduced an instalment payment service under the name 'Vivid Now'.





