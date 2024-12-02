From now on, Nuri customers will be forwarded to the Vivid app. Users can create an account there and transfer their credit directly. Vivid is a European-based provider of a mobile crypto and banking app with whom Nuri users will be able to continue to manage their daily finances and trade cryptocurrencies.

The crypto bank asked customers to withdraw their funds by 18th December 2022 at the latest, so the business can be terminated and liquidated. Users have access and will be able to withdraw all funds until that date. All assets in the Nuri account remain safe and unaffected by Nuri’s insolvency and trading will be possible until 30th November, 2022.

During the preliminary insolvency proceedings, the crypto bank stated that they worked very closely with their insolvency administrators on a restructuring plan. According to a Nuri press release, the economical and political environment kept the company from raising new funds or finding an acquirer. As a result, Nuri had to file for temporary insolvency in August 2022.